Wilson Therapeutics appoints Carl Bjartmar as chief medical officer

Privately-held Swedish biopharma company Wilson Therapeutics has appointed Carl Bjartmar as chief medical officer.
Dr Bjartmar will report to Jonas Hansson, chief executive officer, and will join the company's management team. He brings 13 years of experience in pharma and joins from Genzyme, a Sanofi company (Euronext: SAN), where he had roles leading clinical development of treatments for rare and neurological disorders.
Jonas Hansson, chief executive officer of Wilson Therapeutics, said: "We are pleased to welcome Carl to Wilson Therapeutics. We believe that Carl's extensive expertise within the development of novel therapies for rare diseases will be a tremendous asset to the company to help us reach our goal of developing new treatments for this serious and devastating disease."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze