WuXi Biologics and Oxford BioTherapeutics join forces on second bispecific program

Shanghai’s WuXi Biologics (HK: 2269) and Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) have advanced their immuno-oncology partnership for a second time.

The UK-based firm has selected a second bispecific program that will combine an anti-PD-L1 antibody with OBT’s immuno-oncology (I-O) candidate, OX003.

"This product is the second molecule with WuXiBody in our partnership, following the design of OX001/PD-L1, which is now entering pre-clinical development"Christian Rohlff, chief executive of Oxford BioTherapeutics, said: “We are pleased to extend our I-O partnership with WuXi Biologics, by combining a second bispecific antibody from WuXi Biologics’ proprietary bispecific platform with one of our leading clinical IO assets, OX003.