WuXi STA becomes preferred CDMO for Impact

WuXi AppTec (SHA: 603259) subsidiary WuXi STA and Chinese biotech Impact Therapeutics have signed a strategic partnership agreement.
Under the terms of this accord, WuXi STA will become the preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner of Impact, providing services covering the entire product development process of Impact’s pipeline new drug candidates for both drug substance and drug product.
The new partnership will accelerate Impact Therapeutics’ new pipeline drug development towards commercialization both in China and in the USA.
