WuXi STA's Jinshan facility clears inspection by EMA

There was good news today for Shanghai-based WuXi AppTec (SHA: 603259) subsidiary WuXi STA Pharmaceutical, with the announcement that its Jinshan manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, has successfully passed an inspection by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) with no critical and no major findings.
According to the company, this demonstrates that as the trusted partner of global customers, WuXi STA can provide high quality Good Manufacturing Practise (GMP) manufacturing services in compliance with global regulatory standards, to enable customers accelerate the development and manufacturing of new medicines for patients around the world.
“It’s the first time that our Jinshan facility is audited by the EMA, with five auditors conducting a five-day inspection, spanning 11 products approved by the EMA in recent years. We continue to keep up a state of perpetual readiness across all our sites and actively welcome global regulators or client audits at any time. This is a direct testament to our organization’s culture of quality first, and real-time GMP monitoring,” commented Mei Hao, vice president of quality at WuXi STA.
