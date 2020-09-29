Sunday 24 November 2024

Xeljanz approved in fourth indication in the USA

Biotechnology
29 September 2020
pfizer-logo-big

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Xeljanz (tofacitinib) to treat children and adolescents aged two years and older with active polyarticular course juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pcJIA).

There were two formulations approved, a tablet and an oral solution, which are dosed based upon weight. This approval makes Xeljanz the first and only Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved in the USA for the treatment of pcJIA.

Hermine Brunner, director of the division of rheumatology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Scientific Director of the Pediatric Rheumatology Collaborative Study Group, said: “Although there are already several advanced treatments available, tofacitinib will be an appealing new option given it does not require injections or infusions. These can be quite burdensome to both children with pcJIA and their caretakers. The FDA approval of Xeljanz for pcJIA is positive news for this community as it provides a new advanced treatment option in an oral formulation.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novel RA option in Phase III test against Xeljanz and Kevzara
4 July 2019
Biotechnology
EMA's PRAC issues side effect risks warnings for Lemtrada and Xeljanz
31 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer sees 38 runners in mission for 25 breakthroughs
17 September 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—EC approval of Pfizer's Xeljanz for JIA and PsA
21 August 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze