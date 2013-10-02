Sunday 24 November 2024

Xention and Servier sign up for cardiovascular collaboration

Biotechnology
2 October 2013
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Cambridge, UK-based biopharmaceutical company Xention and France’s leading independent drugmaker Laboratoire Servier have entered into a multi-year agreement for the development and commercialization of XEN-D0103, a selective Kv1.5 modulator discovered and developed by Xention for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF).

Under the terms of the agreement, Servier has received an option to acquire certain intellectual property rights and to further develop and commercialize XEN-D0103 in all territories except the USA and Japan, where all rights will be retained by Xention.

120 million euros in upfront and milestones

During the option period, the parties will undertake a joint program of clinical development of XEN-D0103 undertaking two Phase II clinical studies aimed at demonstrating the efficacy of XEN-D0103 in reducing AF burden in paroxysmal AF. In addition to an undisclosed upfront fee, Servier will pay an option fee as well as a series of milestones totalling 120 million euros ($162.5 million). When Servier exercises its option, it will be responsible for the further clinical development and commercialization of XEN-D0103 within its territories.

