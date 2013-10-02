Xention and Servier sign up for cardiovascular collaboration

Cambridge, UK-based biopharmaceutical company Xention and France’s leading independent drugmaker Laboratoire Servier have entered into a multi-year agreement for the development and commercialization of XEN-D0103, a selective Kv1.5 modulator discovered and developed by Xention for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF).
Under the terms of the agreement, Servier has received an option to acquire certain intellectual property rights and to further develop and commercialize XEN-D0103 in all territories except the USA and Japan, where all rights will be retained by Xention.
120 million euros in upfront and milestones
During the option period, the parties will undertake a joint program of clinical development of XEN-D0103 undertaking two Phase II clinical studies aimed at demonstrating the efficacy of XEN-D0103 in reducing AF burden in paroxysmal AF. In addition to an undisclosed upfront fee, Servier will pay an option fee as well as a series of milestones totalling 120 million euros ($162.5 million). When Servier exercises its option, it will be responsible for the further clinical development and commercialization of XEN-D0103 within its territories.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze