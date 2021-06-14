Wednesday 19 November 2025

Yposkesi launches second commercial cell and gene production site

14 June 2021
France-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Yposkesi has launched project SKY, the construction of Yposkesi’s second commercial cell and gene therapy facility and new global resource for drug developers of biologics, also called ATMPs (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products). ATMPs treat patients living with rare and life-threatening diseases.

To accelerate innovation, in March 2021 Yposkesi welcomed SK Pharmteco, a global CDMO player, as a new majority equity shareholder in its company. Backed by SK Pharmteco, Yposkesi is investing 58 million euros (~$71 million) in the new 5,000m2 (50,000 ft²) site, making it one of the largest ATMP facilities in Europe. Project SKY will create around 80 new jobs by 2023.

With this new state-of-the-art facility, designed for European and American Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance, Yposkesi will double its production surface to 10,000m2 (100,000 ft²). This new resource equips it to address the shortage in manufacturing capacity for drug developers seeking to advance clinical trials and commercialize new therapeutic drugs.

Current partnerships

Yposkesi already has contract manufacturing accords in place with big pharma. These include with French privately-held drugmaker Servier, to develop and manufacture lentiviral vectors to support allogenic CAR-T cell technology development, and with US gene therapy company Axovant Sciences (Nasdaq: AXGT), to support the global development and commercialization of Axovant’s gene therapy programs.

