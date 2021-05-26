Ysios Capital closes its third fund at $260 million

Ysios Capital, Spain’s largest and leading European venture capital firm specialized in the biotechnology sector, announces today that it has closed its third fund, Ysios BioFund 3 (YBF 3) at 216 million euros ($260 million).

YBF 3 – Ysios’ largest fund to date – provides biotech ventures with the resources to develop novel and disruptive therapies for indications with high-unmet medical need, supporting pioneering businesses striving to make a difference in patients' lives.

YBF 3 will invest broadly across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities, targeting seed/early stage and development-stage companies at the forefront of the future of medicine. The total investment size per company will typically be up to 20 million euros.