Ysios Capital closes its third fund at $260 million

Ysios Capital, Spain’s largest and leading European venture capital firm specialized in the biotechnology sector, announces today that it has closed its third fund, Ysios BioFund 3 (YBF 3) at 216 million euros ($260 million).
YBF 3 – Ysios’ largest fund to date – provides biotech ventures with the resources to develop novel and disruptive therapies for indications with high-unmet medical need, supporting pioneering businesses striving to make a difference in patients' lives.
YBF 3 will invest broadly across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities, targeting seed/early stage and development-stage companies at the forefront of the future of medicine. The total investment size per company will typically be up to 20 million euros.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
