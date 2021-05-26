Sunday 24 November 2024

Ysios Capital closes its third fund at $260 million

Biotechnology
26 May 2021
Ysios Capital, Spain’s largest and leading European venture capital firm specialized in the biotechnology sector, announces today that it has closed its third fund, Ysios BioFund 3 (YBF 3) at 216 million euros ($260 million).

YBF 3 – Ysios’ largest fund to date – provides biotech ventures with the resources to develop novel and disruptive therapies for indications with high-unmet medical need, supporting pioneering businesses striving to make a difference in patients' lives.

YBF 3 will invest broadly across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities, targeting seed/early stage and development-stage companies at the forefront of the future of medicine. The total investment size per company will typically be up to 20 million euros.

