Sunday 24 November 2024

Abingworth raises $582 million for fund supporting late-stage research

Biotechnology
10 May 2021
Life sciences investment group Abingworth has announced the final closing of its new Clinical Co-Development Fund at $582 million.

The Abingworth Clinical Co-Development Fund 2 (ACCD 2) was significantly oversubscribed, exceeding its target of $350 million, and closed at its hard cap.

"This new CCDF that, combined with our $465 million ABV 8 fund, brings new funds closed by Abingworth in 2021 to over $1 billion"Alongside the recent $465 million Abingworth Bioventures 8 (ABV 8) fund, Abingworth has raised more than $1 billion in new funds to invest in life science companies in the USA, UK and continental Europe developing innovative therapeutics with potential to significantly improve human health.

