Zealand announces restructuring for value creation; swings to a loss in Q3

Biotech firm Zealand Pharma (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) announced a restructuring plan as it swung to a loss in third-quarter loss.

The company said it will focus on select proprietary medicines and pursue therapeutic opportunities in specialty disease areas where peptides have high relevance.

The company plans to expand its pipeline of products in converting peptides into medicines, combined with external innovation. The company is looking at a mature pipeline of other products advancing under license collaborations, where all costs are covered outside Zealand.