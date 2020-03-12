Zelluna inks collaboration deal with Karolinska Institutet

Oslo, Norway-based Zelluna Immunotherapy is partnering with the Swedish Karolinska Institutet (KI) to develop next generation novel immuno-oncology products for the treatment of solid cancers.

Zelluna is focused on the use of T cell receptor (TCR) guided Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy products for the treatment of solid cancers.

The collaboration will support a multi-year research program aimed at developing next generation TCR guided NK cells, making use of Zelluna’s proprietary TCR-NK technology.