A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided natural killer (NK) cellular therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

Zelluna is combining the broad target range of TCRs with the high potency and allogeneic nature of NK cells to generate innovative cell therapy products that can be supplied in an off-the-shelf fashion to a large patient population.

In August 2022, the Norwegian company announced an investment from Takeda Ventures to advance the firm's lead TCR-NK product through manufacturing to clinical trial readiness.