Sunday 24 November 2024

Zelluna inks deals on MAGE-A4 and VGLL1 targeting for solid tumors

Biotechnology
25 May 2021
zelluna_big

Norwegian natural killer cell specialist Zelluna Immunotherapy has entered into two exclusive license agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center related to MAGE-A4 and VGLL1 targeting allogeneic “off-the-shelf” TCR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of various solid cancers.

Under the agreements Zelluna will have exclusive rights from MD Anderson to use characterized T-cell receptor (TCR) targeting MAGE-A4 and VGLL1 for the development and commercialization of TCR-NK products.

TCR-NK products are a novel class of allogeneic cellular therapies that combine the inherent killing mechanism, efficiency, and the allogeneic nature of NK cells with the targeting capabilities of TCRs. Targeting NK cells with TCRs may unlock the potential to treat a wide range of currently untreatable cancers.

“These agreements mark an important milestone in the development of the pipeline for Zelluna. MAGE-A4 is emerging as one of the most promising clinically validated TCR targets for solid cancers. Recent autologous TCR-T data demonstrates responses across multiple solid tumors, and we are very excited by the prospect of developing an allogeneic TCR-NK product against this target. VGLL1 represents an exciting recently described novel antigen overexpressed in multiple solid tumors with high unmet need. Overall, the agreements with MD Anderson bring us closer to our vision of developing novel allogeneic TCR-NK cell therapy products that could potentially bring benefit to a substantial number of solid cancer patients,” said Anders Holm, chief operating officer and head of business development at Zelluna.

“We continue to build our organization and pipeline edging closer to our purpose of saving life through innovative cancer targeting cell therapies. These agreements allow Zelluna to exclusively develop TCR-NK products against multiple cancers, highlighting our overall strategy to build on our pipeline with validated TCRs through in-licensing, partnerships and our recently initiated internal TCR discovery,” added Namir Hassan, chief executive of Zelluna.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lion and Zelluna target viral cancers with natural killers
24 June 2020
Biotechnology
Zelluna inks collaboration deal with Karolinska Institutet
12 March 2020
Biotechnology
Zelluna Immunotherapy appoints new chief executive
19 December 2019
Biotechnology
Bicycle riding high on Ionis validation
13 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze