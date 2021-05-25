Zelluna inks deals on MAGE-A4 and VGLL1 targeting for solid tumors

Norwegian natural killer cell specialist Zelluna Immunotherapy has entered into two exclusive license agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center related to MAGE-A4 and VGLL1 targeting allogeneic “off-the-shelf” TCR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of various solid cancers.



Under the agreements Zelluna will have exclusive rights from MD Anderson to use characterized T-cell receptor (TCR) targeting MAGE-A4 and VGLL1 for the development and commercialization of TCR-NK products.



TCR-NK products are a novel class of allogeneic cellular therapies that combine the inherent killing mechanism, efficiency, and the allogeneic nature of NK cells with the targeting capabilities of TCRs. Targeting NK cells with TCRs may unlock the potential to treat a wide range of currently untreatable cancers.



“These agreements mark an important milestone in the development of the pipeline for Zelluna. MAGE-A4 is emerging as one of the most promising clinically validated TCR targets for solid cancers. Recent autologous TCR-T data demonstrates responses across multiple solid tumors, and we are very excited by the prospect of developing an allogeneic TCR-NK product against this target. VGLL1 represents an exciting recently described novel antigen overexpressed in multiple solid tumors with high unmet need. Overall, the agreements with MD Anderson bring us closer to our vision of developing novel allogeneic TCR-NK cell therapy products that could potentially bring benefit to a substantial number of solid cancer patients,” said Anders Holm, chief operating officer and head of business development at Zelluna.



“We continue to build our organization and pipeline edging closer to our purpose of saving life through innovative cancer targeting cell therapies. These agreements allow Zelluna to exclusively develop TCR-NK products against multiple cancers, highlighting our overall strategy to build on our pipeline with validated TCRs through in-licensing, partnerships and our recently initiated internal TCR discovery,” added Namir Hassan, chief executive of Zelluna.