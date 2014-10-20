ZMapp Ebola medication will improve public understanding of drug production, says Kalorama

Mapp Biopharma’s ZMapp Ebola therapy will enhance public understanding of the drug development process, and highlight the need for swifter manufacturing, says health care market research publisher Kalorama.

Those without industry knowledge could be taken aback by the three-month production cycle of the compound, and wondering why it has not come to market already, says Kalorama.

Bruce Carlson, publisher of Kalorama Information, said: "For many consumers, this is their first introduction to the idea that a drug is simply not available and won't be for months. For those in the industry it's no surprise. When you have to create a biological actor, such as a recombinant protein, the production is a complicated process."