Zydus COVID-19 drug gets EUA from Indian regulator as cases spiral

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila (NSE: CADILAHC) has received restricted emergency use approval (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the use of Virafin (pegylated interferon alpha-2b) in treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

When administered early on during COVID-19, Virafin will help patients recover faster and avoid many of the complications, the company claims.

Virafin, which has shown efficacy in Phase II and Phase III trials, will be available on the prescription of medical specialists for use in India’s hospitals, many of which are struggling to cope with the volume of COVID-19 patients. New cases currently number around 300,000 per day in the Asian country.