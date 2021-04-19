India's SII appeals to US President against ingredient export ban

Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive Adar Poonawalla has appealed to US President Joe Biden to lift the US embargo on exporting raw materials to help ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production. As the world grapples with vaccines short supply, Mr Poonawalla has flagged the US embargo on raw material exports.
The SII is currently manufacturing the anti-coronavirus vaccine Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Oxford University. The SII has already delivered over 100 million doses to India and exported around 60 million doses to other countries.
Tagging the Twitter handle of the US President, Mr Poonawalla wrote: "Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the US so that vaccine production can ramp up."
Mr Poonawalla's tweet follows Oxford-AstraZeneca's legal notice to the Pune-based Serum Institute for delays in deliveries. The SII chief had earlier admitted that the Indian company has been facing problems in sending out the required batches of COVID-19 vaccines due to bureaucratic and government-related hurdles.
The export embargoes prevent US vaccine makers from exporting shots globally.
The US action is meant to ensure local supplies for US vaccine makers like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA). Covid-19 vaccine makers in India have been concerned that the use of the Defense Production Act by the USA to boost its own vaccine production was resulting in export curtailment of critical raw materials. This, the companies state, is hobbling vaccine production.
The SII CEO’s move has triggered a string of reactions on why raw materials could not be sourced locally. Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech, too, is reportedly having issues with the adjuvant that is sourced from the USA. Covaxin is co-developed by the ICMR and Bharat Biotech.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze