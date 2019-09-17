Zymeworks replaces exiting chairman; says it's delisting

Canadian biopharma company Zymeworks (TSX: ZYME) today announced that Lota Zoth has been appointed as its chair of the board of directors.
Mss Zoth succeeds Nick Bedford, who has retired from his functions as chairman and board member. He served as board chairman since September 2004.
“Lota has provided valuable insights and a wealth of experience as a member of Zymeworks’ board since 2016 and we are pleased to welcome her as our new Chair as we further advance our lead clinical assets towards commercialization,” said Ali Tehrani, Zymeworks’ president and chief executive.
