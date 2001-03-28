BioTeva to launch generic Prozac in Brazil

BioTeva, a joint venture between Israel's Teva and Biosintetica ofBrazil, are gearing up to co-market a generic version of Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine) in the latter country, according to a report in South American Business Information. The JV hopes to achieve sales of Fluoxetina, as the product will be known, of $2.5 million. Lilly's Brazilian sales of Prozac reached $8 million in 2000, according to SABI, which notes that the branded version is also facing competition from a generic from EMS-Sigma Pharma.