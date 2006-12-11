Biovail to drop US sales force

Toronto, Canada-headquartered Biovail Corp says that it will no longer maintain a USA-based sales organization, and that it intends to enter into supply-and-distribution agreements with strategic partners to target physicians groups in that country. As a result of this decision, the company has enhanced the operational efficiency of its business model.
In addition, it announced that it would drive business growth through a targeted focus on a number of core R&D programs. These strategic initiatives are expected to reduce operating costs and improve operating efficiencies. Biovail says it is effecting these changes following a comprehensive review of all aspects of its business.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
