Black Market Drugs In Mozambique

Mozambique's government has begun clamping down on black marketmedicines, according to the Inter Press News Service. At least 10% of the $50 million worth of medicines imported by the government is sold on the black market, Inter Press reports, adding that government officials claim more is being sold illegally at private clinics throughout the country.
This has upset stocks of essential drugs, says Chonguissa Moreira, head of the Ministry of Health's Pharmaceutical Department. Hospital and pharmacy staff are stealing drugs, he adds, and some medicines stolen from hospitals are being sold in private clinics where they are sometimes sold without prescription. The Ministry has also suspended five health officials accused of over-invoicing drugs; earlier in the year, 27 other civil servants were suspended for the same reasons.
Some consumers are said to believe it is cheaper and easier to buy black market medicine; to counter this, the government has introduced subsidies for civil servants.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze