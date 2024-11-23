Block's Apthasol Nears Approval

- Block Drug has received an approvable letter for Apthasol (amlexanox), a drug for the treatment of canker sores, in the USA. Amlexanox was developed in a joint venture between Block and Access Pharmaceuticals. Once marketing authorization is given, Apthasol will be the first approved therapy for the condition in the USA. Access estimates that canker sores, often presenting as ulcerations around the lips and mouth, result in more than seven million visits to physicians in the USA every year.
