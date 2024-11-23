Boeh Ing KG Regroups With Karl Thomae

Boehringer Ingelheim KG, a subsidiary of the BI group, is to merge itsdrugmaking activities with those of medium-sized German pharmaceuticals company Karl Thomae from the start of 1998. The new entity resulting from the merger will be called Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma KG.
Boehringer says that the aim of the regrouping is to enable it to react more flexibly to changes in the political framework as it affects the drug industry while cutting administrative costs. Both the companies involved have been run under joint management since late 1994, but will now constitute one legal entity. Pharma KG will take over the workforce of the constituent companies and the core distribution network.
