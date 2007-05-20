Boeh Ing's Actilyse gets nod from NICE

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim says that a new clinical appraisal published by the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has recommended the use of its product Actilyse (alteplase) for acute ischemic stroke, based on its clinical and cost effectiveness compared with best supportive care alone.
According to the appraisal, the agent demonstrated efficacy for the condition within a time-window of three hours post stroke based on a series of randomized controlled trials that included more than 2,800 patients. These studies showed that Actilyse resulted in significantly better outcomes for patients in terms of death and dependency at three months compared with placebo.
In particular, the NICE appraisal committee noted that, in the recently-published SITS-MOST trial, mortality rates following treatment were even lower in routine practice than had previously been seen in randomized trials (11.3% versus 17.3%), while the incidence of symptomatic hemorrhages and of functional independence at three months were comparable to those in randomized controlled trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze