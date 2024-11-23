Boeh Ingelheim Expands Low-Cost Medicines For Mexico

Boehringer Ingelheim de Mexico, a subsidiary of the German Boehringer Ingelheim group, in its private drive to benefit Mexican patients who are hard-pressed to pay steadily rising prices for medicines, is expanding a special line of discount medicines at affordable prices, the Marketletter's local correspondent reports.
Labelled the Linea Herman (Humane Line) and introduced in August with 10 major drugs, including antibiotics, antihypertensives and analgesics, this is to be expanded. The basic list is priced at least 30% lower than leading competitors.
BI still expects to make a profit with the lower-priced line, according to Manfried Stutz, president of the Mexican operation. Plant expansion at Xochimilco will double output and there are plans for early exports to the USA and Canadian markets.
