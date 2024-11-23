Boeh Ingelheim Gearing Up For Strong Growth

German pharmaceutical group Boehringer Ingelheim expects further profitsgrowth in 1997, after a rise in net profits of 20% in 1996 to 337 million Deutschemarks ($192.6 million; Marketletter April 28).

Heribert Johann, BI's president, says that 1997 sales are expected to exceed 7.5 billion marks after passing the 7 billion mark barrier for the first time last year, and representing a rise of 10%. The sales target has been set at 11.9 billion marks by 2001, of which 10 billion marks is expected to come from pharmaceuticals. If this target is achieved it will give BI a world ranking among the top 15 drug companies.

Volume growth of 10%-12% is anticipated over the next five years, and will be driven in the main by the launching of new products, the company said.