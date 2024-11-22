Boeh Ingelheim To Develop Cerestat

German company Boehringer Ingelheim has entered into an agreement with Cambridge Neuroscience of the USA regarding the development of Cambridge's stroke and head injury treatment Cerestat (CNS-1102).
Under the terms of the agreement, CNS will receive an initial $15 million, including a 10% equity investment, in a deal which could total $43 million. Cerestat is in Phase II trials for stroke and traumatic brain injury patients.
A 120-patient trial in stroke patients began in the USA, Canada and Europe in December 1994, and is due for completion in mid-1995. A 32-patient trial in head injury patients also began in December. BI has agreed to fund 75% of the development costs of the drug in the USA and Europe, and all costs in Japan. The two companies will copromote the product in the USA, while BI has exclusive rights in Europe and other regions. CNS retains world manufacturing rights.
