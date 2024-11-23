Boeh Mannheim Product Recall

German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Mannheim has ordered the complete recall of all products of the Comsat (trimoxazole) family and suspended the whole pharmaceutical production at its Thane, India, manufacturing plant.

The firm said that four batches of the anti-infective Comsat forte, produced by the firm's Indian subsididary for the Indian market, were contaminated with glibencamide, an antidiabetic agent, "due to unknown circumstances" in the Boehringer Mannheim plant at Thane.

70 patients have had serious illness and there have been two deaths alleged to have occurred in connection with this contamination, commented Boehringer Mannheim. The firm said that it is investigating the incident, and has warned the public, medical professions and the distribution channels.