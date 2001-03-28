Boehringer Ingelheim and Intermune link up on IFN gamma

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim and InterMune of the USA have formed astrategic partnership to develop and market interferon gamma-1b, under the trade name Imukin, in all countries outside the USA, Canada and Japan. InterMune already sells the drug as Actimmune for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis in the latter markets. The partnership plans to immediately seek approval for the osteopetrosis indication in Europe, as well as collaborate on new indications, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic fungal infections.