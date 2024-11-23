Boehringer Ingelheim Opens New R&D Center In Canada

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd's Bio-Mega Research Division lastmonth inaugurated its expanded R&D center in Laval, Quebec, following a C$14 million ($10.1 million) investment by its German parent company. Bio-Mega was initially established in 1984 by the Societe Generale de Financement du Quebec, and was acquired by BI in 1998.
Some C$9 million of the total investment was used for the construction of around 20,000 square feet of laboratory space, bringing the facility's total floor area to 86,000 square feet. The remainder went to providing state-of-the-art equipment. The focus of the unit's research will be antiviral therapeutic agents against the herpes virus family (especially cytomegalovirus), hepatitis C, human papillomavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
Investment In Canada Oct 1995-Oct 1996 Totaled C$679 Million Attending the inauguration was Quebec's Minister for Industry and Trade, Roger Bertrand, who said the investment reinforces Quebec's attractiveness for innovative drug firms. He said that for the 12 months to October 1996, the pharmaceutical industry had announced investment projects valued at C$679 million, which will result in the creation of 1,300 specialized new jobs in the next few years.
