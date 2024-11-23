Boehringer Ingelheim Sets Up Center In Spain

German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is setting up an international injectables center in Barcelona, Spain, according to Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. The company says that the site will be one of its four key centers in Europe
The center will be operational in 1998 and will be completed in two phases. The first stage will include the construction of a new plant, which is due to start this month, on a budget of 12 billion pesetas ($96.7 million). Almost half of this figure will be invested in technology.
At Sant Cugat near Barcelona, the firm will also manufacture capsules, ampoules and other vials. Production will be 37 million units annually on 70% manufacturing capacity.
