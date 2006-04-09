Boehringer Ingelheim: strong data for pramipexole in RLS

Germany's largest drugmaker, Boehringer Ingelheim, says that data reported at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, in San Diego, indicate that, when treated with its drug pramipexole, patients affected by restless leg syndrome can experience a "significantly improved quality of life." Findings from the study, which involved 344 patients randomized to receive either pramipexole or placebo over a 12 week period, indicate that patients on the drug experienced a 19.8 improvement from baseline in their score on the Johns Hopkins RLS Quality of Life questionnaire, with a 6.4 mean difference from placebo (p=0.0001).