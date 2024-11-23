BOMBAY COURT STAYS GLAXO PLANT SUSPENSION ORDER

The Bombay High Court has stayed until December 10 the Maharashtra Minister of Health, Pushpa Hiray's order suspending Glaxo's license to manufacture drugs at its Worli factory for ten days effective from November 18. The closure was reportedly ordered following reports that the company had allegedly allowed rejected drugs to be sold in the market through scrap dealers rather than destroying them.

Glaxo India has filed a suit in the Bombay High Court challenging the Health Minister's decision to uphold the Food and Drug Administration order directing it to close down for ten days.

The closure order was passed on June 14 this year by the FDA's joint commissioner after rejected drugs from the Worli factory were found to have been siphoned out of its premises instead of being destroyed as required under Good Manufacturing Practice, by which the company is bound.