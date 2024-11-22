Friday 22 November 2024

Boom In Medical Book Sales To Public

16 January 1995

The health care debate and the aging US population have combined with the trend for consumers taking a more active role in their health care decisions to produce a boom in sales of medical reference books to the general public.

For example, the Physician's Desk Reference has expanded its retail distribution network and shipped about 120,000 copies of its 1995 edition, up from 97,800 in 1994. Projected sales for 1995 are 640,000, with half a million sent to doctors free. The book still makes money for its publishers, Medical Economics; Robert Kennet of the American Medical Foundation notes that drug companies pay for each drug included. The PDR lists all Food and Drug Administration-approved literature on over 2,800 prescription drugs, has brand-name and generic indexes and a cross-referenced index of color photos. Its information is not edited or rewritten.

Medical Economics is also setting up a library of consumer books using the PDR brand name. Its 1993 PDR Family Guide to Prescription Drugs, offering simple versions of FDA labels, has sold 250,000 copies to date, the PDR Family Guide to Women's Health and Prescription drugs came out in September 1994 and a third volume in the series will appear this fall.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze