Boston Scientific reports 4th-qtr sales downturn

Meantime, Boston Scientific has reported preliminary fourth-quarter 2005 results, showing that sales declined to $1.54 billion from $1.60 billion in the like, 2004 period, due to increased competition from Johnson & Johnson's Cypher drug-coated stent. Boston said that its paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent, Taxus Express2, had worldwide turnover of $606.0 million and $398.9 million in the USA for the full year of 2005.
Net sales for the year ended December 31, are estimated to be $6.28 billion compared to $5.62 billion for 2004, an increase of 12%. Worldwide, coronary stent system turnover for the same period was $2.69 billion versus $2.351 billion for 2004, an increase of 15%. Globally, Taxus revenues were $2.56 billion vs $2.143 billion for 2004, an increase of 19%. In the USA, the Taxus stent system generated $1.763 billion for the year, compared with $1.570 billion for 2004, an increase of 12%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze