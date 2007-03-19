Botswana govt struggles with drug supply

In an attempt to improve access to essential drugs, the government of the southern African nation of Botswana is preparing amendments to its Drugs and Related Substances Act, according to the Mmegi, a Gaborone-based newspaper.

Health Minister Sheila Tiou told Botswana's Parliament that "drug availability at Central Medical Stores and hospitals has been a serious challenge over the years." As a result, the government has announced a review of the CMS' operations by the Directorate of Public Service Management and German drugmaker Boeringer Ingelheim. The provision of security, following major problems of pilfering drug supplies, has been privatized.

Ms Tiou also told Parliament that the shortage of qualified pharmacists was affecting the effectiveness of health care provision in Botswana, with "inefficient drug management in clinics, hospitals and CMS often leading to drug shortages, expiries and congestion."