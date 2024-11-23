BPL Launches High-Purity Factor IX

Bio Products Laboratory, part of the UK National Blood Service has launched a new highly-purified factor IX, Replenine, for the treatment of hemophilia B.
The clotting agent is manufactured from plasma donated in the UK. Peter Feldman, who led the development team, said that the factor IX in the product is 10,000 times purer than in the original plasma. This has been achieved, he said, through the use of a technique called metal chelate chromatography.
BPL is a not-for-profit organization which manufactures a wide range of blood products from the plasma collected from voluntary blood donors.
