Brazil Battles On Over Patents And Pricing

In response to pressure from the US government regarding Brazil's modernization of its patent legislation, and local pharmaceutical companies being labelled "pirates" by multinational pharmaceutical firms operating in Brazil, ALANAC, the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry association that groups together the national drug companies, has taken out notices in the local press to rebuke the comments and state its case.

ALANAC argues that five of the top selling pharmaceutical products in Brazil are priced substantially lower by the local producer compared to the product offered by the foreign company which holds the patent for the product (see table below). On this basis, ALANAC asks: who are the real pirates?

- Meantime, in Argentina, CILFA, the national pharmaceutical industry association has congratulated US company Eli Lilly on its return to the country since it pulled out back in 1985.