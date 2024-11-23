Brazil's Patent Law Slammed

Argentine Economics Minister Domingo Cavallo has attacked Brazil's new patents law, saying the clause obliging patented drugs to be produced on Brazilian territory is "clearly a violation" of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, and that "anyone" could call a session of the World Trade Organization and oblige Brazil to remove this "restrictive clause."
He also criticizes Argentina's patents law, saying that a foreign drug firm which wants to invest in Argentina, "in order to invest in R&D as well," will have more incentive to do so in Brazil.
