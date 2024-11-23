Brazil Warns Drug Firms Over Prices

The Brazilian Finance Ministry has threatened drug companies with sanctions if they impose "abusive" price rises, reports the Gazeta Mercantil. The Ministry stresses that the government does not intend to control drug prices but it does want to avoid such abuses.
The Ministry has recently finalized price increases of 20%-25% with 186 manufacturers, and has acknowledged that these increases are high. However, it says that from now on, low inflation will mean that such increases will no longer be possible.
It is also reported that in order to remain viable in Brazil's $12 billion, retail chain-dominated pharmacy market, small independent pharmacies are forming associations and franchises. In a single year, says the report, 18 associations have been set up, providing around 4,000 independent pharmacies with direct access to manufacturers and centralized buying and distribution, and enabling them to reduce prices by as much as 20%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze