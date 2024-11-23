Brazilian Vaccine Fraud Alleged

The pool of pharmaceutical companies which compete in the tender for vaccines issued by the Brazilian government are suspected of fraudulent practices, according to a report in South American Business News.
One of the cases mentioned in the report refers to a tender for 4ml smallpox vaccines, with Intervex of Canada and Serum Institute of India allegedly asking for $0.28 per unit from the Brazilian government, yet only seeking $0.12 in a tender in the previous week issued by countries other than Brazil.
Brazilian government purchasing is carried out by the Fundacao Nacional de Saude, and concentrates on buying from SmithKline Beecham, Pasteur Merieux, Serum Institute, Changchung, Biocine and Swiss serum. In the tender to supply the government with hepatitis B vaccines, worth a total of $72.7 million, purchases were made from SB, Heber Biotech and Changchung, which presented prices around $3.83. Korea Green Cross' offer of $1.35 did not qualify.
