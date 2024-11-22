Bristol-Myers research operations

Growing financial limitations and increased competition in the marketplace will mean that the future of research will be different from the past, according to Leon Rosenberg, president of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Institute (PRI), speaking at a recent international press briefing.
These economic constraints affect the company's ability to invest in research and development, he said, noting that between 1992 and 1994, B-MS cut the number of its R&D staff, reduced its research program by 50% and cut development by one third. The company also intends to put pharmacoeconomics and cost-benefit analysis into drug trials as soon as possible, and is committed to shortening drug discovery and development cycle times as well as finding additional indications for already-approved products.
Dr Rosenberg spoke of how neither government nor academia do well in translating fundamental research into products. He added that over 85% of the funds the company allots for R&D is spent in its own facilities, with some 80% of that $858 million going to PRI. Nevertheless, he stressed the importance of external contributions such as licensing, alliances, acquisitions and contract research to B-MS, and drew attention to the fact that the company had become more aggressive about enhancing its biotechnology efforts through partnering programs, although he personally believed that no major disease will be treated by gene therapy before the end of the decade and probably not for another 10 years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze