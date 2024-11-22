Bristol-Myers Squibb Buys Hungarian Firm

Bristol-Myers Squibb is acquiring Pharmavit, one of Hungary's leading manufacturers of nutritional products, generics drugs and over-the-counter medicines.
B-MS will have a 77% stake in Pharmavit through the acquisition of shares owned by Imre Somody and Genericon Pharma GmbH and its affiliates. The US firm is also offering cash for all remaining shares of Pharmavit.
The offer price will be $62.35 per share or $12.47 per Global Depositary Share, which represents one fifth of a share. The total value of the proposed public cash offer for 100% of Pharmavit is $110 million. The last date for the offer will be January 26, 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze