Bristol-Myers Squibb Funds Health Programs

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation has committed $800,000 in funding,over a two-year period, to three US academic institutions, and one in Brazil, as part of the company's Better Health for Women: A Global Health Program.
The program supports innovative community-based prevention and intervention programs that can ultimately serve as models for national and international replication to help enhance women's health worldwide.
"We believe these projects will have a profound impact in helping improve the health of women," said John Damonti, president of the B-MS Foundation. "Educating women about their health helps them become more informed decision-makers and better advocates for appropriate care," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze