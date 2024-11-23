Bristol-Myers Squibb Funds Health Programs

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation has committed $800,000 in funding,over a two-year period, to three US academic institutions, and one in Brazil, as part of the company's Better Health for Women: A Global Health Program.

The program supports innovative community-based prevention and intervention programs that can ultimately serve as models for national and international replication to help enhance women's health worldwide.

"We believe these projects will have a profound impact in helping improve the health of women," said John Damonti, president of the B-MS Foundation. "Educating women about their health helps them become more informed decision-makers and better advocates for appropriate care," he added.