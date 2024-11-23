Bristol-Myers Squibb's New Development/Market Deals

US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb has entered into an agreement with the Manitoba Cancer Treatment and Research Foundation and the University of Manitoba, Canada, to license for development and marketing their novel treatment for cancer, DPPE. The drugmaker says that in clinical trials conducted at the MCTRF in patients with prostate and breast cancer, DPPE appears to enhance the cytotoxic affects of chemotherapy without any unwanted side effects.

In Phase II trials as combination therapy in patients with hormonally-resistant prostate cancer, DPPE has shown activity. In addition, the National Cancer Institute of Canada is undertaking a Phase II trial with DPPE in combination with doxorubicin in treating metastatic breast cancer.

Under the terms of the deal, B-MS will provide upfront and milestone payments to MCTRF and the University of Manioba, as well as royalty payments after marketing. Details of the financial arrangements are not disclosed.