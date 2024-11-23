Saturday 23 November 2024

Bristol-Myers Squibb's New Development/Market Deals

15 September 1996

US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb has entered into an agreement with the Manitoba Cancer Treatment and Research Foundation and the University of Manitoba, Canada, to license for development and marketing their novel treatment for cancer, DPPE. The drugmaker says that in clinical trials conducted at the MCTRF in patients with prostate and breast cancer, DPPE appears to enhance the cytotoxic affects of chemotherapy without any unwanted side effects.

In Phase II trials as combination therapy in patients with hormonally-resistant prostate cancer, DPPE has shown activity. In addition, the National Cancer Institute of Canada is undertaking a Phase II trial with DPPE in combination with doxorubicin in treating metastatic breast cancer.

Under the terms of the deal, B-MS will provide upfront and milestone payments to MCTRF and the University of Manioba, as well as royalty payments after marketing. Details of the financial arrangements are not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze