Bristol-Myers Squibb's "solid year" sees net earnings rise 13%

Bristol-Myers Squibb has posted sales for 2000 of $21.33 billion for itscontinuing operations, a rise of 10%, while net income went up 13% to $4.77 billion, or $2.36 per share (+15%). Pharmaceutical sales climbed 11% to $14.40 billion, reflecting a jump of 18% in domestic turnover, while international turnover decreased 4% as a result of the impact of foreign exchange.
32% rise in Glucophage sales
The company noted that revenues from its largest-selling product, Pravachol (pravastatin), increased 7% to $1.82 billion, and Glucophage (metformin) jumped 32% to $1.73 billion. Taxol (paclitaxel) was up 7% to $1.59 billion, and B-MS noted that Avapro (irbesartan) and Plavix (clopidogrel) - the cardiovascular products from the company's marketing deal with France's Sanofi-Synthelabo - contributed $381 million and $903 million, increases of 49% and 65%, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze