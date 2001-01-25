Bristol-Myers Squibb's "solid year" sees net earnings rise 13%

Bristol-Myers Squibb has posted sales for 2000 of $21.33 billion for itscontinuing operations, a rise of 10%, while net income went up 13% to $4.77 billion, or $2.36 per share (+15%). Pharmaceutical sales climbed 11% to $14.40 billion, reflecting a jump of 18% in domestic turnover, while international turnover decreased 4% as a result of the impact of foreign exchange.

32% rise in Glucophage sales

The company noted that revenues from its largest-selling product, Pravachol (pravastatin), increased 7% to $1.82 billion, and Glucophage (metformin) jumped 32% to $1.73 billion. Taxol (paclitaxel) was up 7% to $1.59 billion, and B-MS noted that Avapro (irbesartan) and Plavix (clopidogrel) - the cardiovascular products from the company's marketing deal with France's Sanofi-Synthelabo - contributed $381 million and $903 million, increases of 49% and 65%, respectively.