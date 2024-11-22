BTG Launches hGH In Germany

Israel-based Bio-Technology General has launched its human growth hormone product in Germany through its European licensee, the Swedish firm Ferring. Germany is the second European country of launch for BTG's hGH following its marketing in the Netherlands in September.

The company reports that its product incorporates a novel, needle-free delivery system, known as Medi-Jector, rather than the traditional hypodermic. "Children with growth retardation must take injections of the hormone almost daily, from the age of three through adolescence, so the ability to treat themselves without using a needle may improve their quality of life," said Chris Thomas, president of Ferring Germany.

BTG's hGH is also approved for marketing in Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Ferring has marketing rights in all these countries and is proceeding with plans for additional launches.