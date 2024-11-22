BULLETIN REVIEWS ENZYME PRODUCTS

While noting that considerable advances have been made in the formulation of animal-derived pancreatic enzyme preparations, the latest issue of the UK Consumers' Association's Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin reports that the available products differ in their pharmaceutical properties, and these differences can also affect their efficacy.
In this light, it has reviewed the enzyme preparations available, together with the factors determining their choice and usage by physicians for the treatment of patients with malabsorption.
Of the various enzyme supplements available to treat malabsorption in patients with pancreatic exocrine deficiency, the Bulletin considers that enteric-coated microsphere preparations now represent the preferred supplement for most forms of pancreatic insufficiency, except for infants and post-gastrectomy patients in whom the powder preparations are still considered best.
