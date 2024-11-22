Bullish Views On Biotech But Political Issues Remain

There are a number of reasons why Henri Termeer, chairman and chief executive of Genzyme and chairman of the USA's Biotechnology Industry Organization, is bullish about the biotechnology industry, which he revealed in Ernst & Young's 10th Annual Biotechnology Industry report.

He believes that recognition of major breakthroughs within the industry is growing, and that large pharmaceutical companies want to make deals with biotechnology companies. He said combining strengths significantly improves efficiency, reduces duplication, and creates marvellous opportunities to increase the return to investors, and that as this happens, new investors will appear.

The political environment is another key issue that affects the industry. Mr Termeer illustrated this through the five major issues on the BIO's political agenda, and which are also the organization's goals.