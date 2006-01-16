Friday 22 November 2024

Burrill: US biotech racked up impressive quarter to close 2005 in record fashion

16 January 2006

Although the final quarter of 2005 was generally positive across all US industrial sectors, it was biotechnology that again led the way, with the Burrill Biotech Select Index posting a respectable gain of 5.6% and outperforming the Nasdaq, which posted a fourth-quarter gain of 2.5%, and the Dow, which closed up 2.25%. For December, it was a different story for the markets with both the Nasdaq and Dow finishing in negative territory at 1.2% and 0.82%, respectively, for the month. The Burrill Biotech Select Index, however, held firm and recorded a monthly gain of 3.1%.

"With uncertainty in the markets towards the close of 2005 about when the Feds [Federal Reserve Bank] will stop raising interest rates all of the gains made earlier in the fourth quarter essentially left December flat," said Steven Burrill, chief executive of Burrill & Co, a San Francisco-based life sciences group with principal activities in venture capital, merchant banking and media. "This type of one-step forward, one-step back has characterized the market movement for the full year," he added.

"Although biotech started out 2005 on a slow note, it has seen positive increases since April," said Mr Burrill, adding that "biotech's success in the capital markets has been led by the large cap companies with robust product pipelines and diversity. While we could single out individual, emerging growth companies that have performed above average, not enough of them have performed to dramatically effect their index. In 2005, it's the 'best of breed' biotech stocks that have pulled the biotech sector along."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze