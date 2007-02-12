Bush administration accused of "power grab"

A little-noticed executive order issued by US President George W Bush has been welcomed by drugmakers and other business sectors, while being condemned as "a terrible way to govern" by US House of Representatives Member Henry Waxman (Democrat, California), who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
The new rule's provisions mean that each government agency will have a political appointee to run its regulatory policy. As a result, the burden-of-proof in favor of issuing a new regulation is expected to rise, as any significant guidance documents will be reviewed before being put into effect.
"A classic good-government measure?"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze