Bush administration accused of "power grab"

A little-noticed executive order issued by US President George W Bush has been welcomed by drugmakers and other business sectors, while being condemned as "a terrible way to govern" by US House of Representatives Member Henry Waxman (Democrat, California), who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The new rule's provisions mean that each government agency will have a political appointee to run its regulatory policy. As a result, the burden-of-proof in favor of issuing a new regulation is expected to rise, as any significant guidance documents will be reviewed before being put into effect.

"A classic good-government measure?"